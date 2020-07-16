Jon Moxley Retains the AEW World Championship Against Brian Cage, Darby Allin Returns

✖

Jon Moxley successfully retained the AEW World Championship at Wednesday night's Fight for the Fallen against Brian Cage. Early in the show Moxley threatened to re-tear Cage's previously torn bicep, one that kept him out of action for five months. The final sequence of the match saw Moxley repeatedly crank on Cage's arm with a kimura, and armbar and even the Rings of Saturn submission. Eventually Taz decided the best option was to protect his investment and threw in the towel on Cage's behalf, forcing the referee to call for the bell.

Cage was infuriated afterwards and clocked Moxley over the head with the FTW Heavyweight Championship. Suddenly the lights in the arena went out and Darby Allin arrived wielding his trusty skateboard. He managed to chase Cage off, and the show went off the air with the big man being held back by referees while Moxley and Allin taunted him in the ring.

This story is developing...

