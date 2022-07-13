Watch: AEW's Darby Allin Attempts a Backflip on a Tricycle at a Nitro Circus Event

AEW's Darby Allin prides himself on being a daredevil both in and out of the ring. Anyone who follows his social media profiles knows this all to well, and some of Allin's recent stunts have been pretty crazy. The former TNT Champion was recently at a Nitro Circus event and attempted to hit a backflip while riding a child's tricycle. His first attempt was seemingly disastrous as he failed to fully rotate and landed on the back of his head. But Allin popped right back up and tried it again, completing it on his second try.

A quick glance at his recent tweets shows a few skateboard tricks, including one where he tried to jump off shelves at a clothing store. That one got a response out of Tony Khan.

MY BACKFLIP ON TRICYCLE!⚰️ pic.twitter.com/XGz8vTxDUj — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 11, 2022

Allin's stunts have made their way to AEW programming a few times, including skateboard tricks, cars and jumping off a bridge. He told ComicBook in a previous interview that he rarely asks for permission to do them, he just sends in the video after the fact.

"No, because sometimes I just don't tell them until I show them the vid," Allin said in 2020. "So a lot of times people can't see what I'm up to. Like when I jumped off the bridge. It's like, "Hey man, I'm here. I'm alive. I'm walking around now. So hopefully we can use these."

Zumiez in store skatin! pic.twitter.com/Y785rlLAeN — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 10, 2022

Allin started up a feud last week with Brodie King that wound up spilling over into a recent meet and greet. King failed to beat Jon Moxley for the interim AEW World Championship last week and once the cameras stopped rolling Allin and Sting appeared on the entrance ramp attempting to show their respect to the big man. King scoffed at Allin's attempt at a handshake, then jumped him over the weekend.

