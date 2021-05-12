Darby Allin Reveals How Police Tried to Stop His AEW Revolution Entrance

✖

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin appeared on ESPN's Sportsnation on Wednesday to promote his upcoming title match with Miro on tonight's AEW Dynamite. During the conversation, he was asked about filming his cinematic match with Sting and Team Taz at the Revolution pay-per-view back in March and brought up how local police stopped the filming of his entrance three separate times. Sting and Allin's entrance saw the latter skateboarding around Jacksonville before grabbing onto the back of a pickup truck (driven by Sting) and riding behind it until they reached the match's location.

"My entrance I was filming for the pay-per-view last month [at AEW Revolution] with Sting, we were filming that entrance, and we got pulled over three times by the cops," Allin said. "They just saw me skating down the street. It was like three in the morning, and I was in my face paint, speeding in a truck, and they were like, 'What's going on here?!' 'It's for professional wrestling, AEW.'"

Allin was credited with the entire filming process for the pay-per-view's Street Fight, and was asked who inspired his style of filmmaking. He quickly named Joker director Todd Phillips.

"I would say guys like Todd Phillips, or anybody in the sense that would do like crazy documentaries. Like Todd Phillips did stuff like that. Like that raw, gritty type filming. I love that. I live for that, you know. Just that really, really crazy, crazy style of directing where you don't know what's going to happen."

Allin told ComicBook back in November that he chose to start filming his own unique style of promos in order to stand out from the pack, and oftentimes he doesn't tell AEW officials when he's doing to do a stunt for a video (like jumping off a bridge or smashing up a car).

"Because I feel like wrestling, and wrestling promos, at times can be very mundane and very boring and repetitive," Allin said. "And ain't nobody seeing the shit that I'm doing, and I'm going to keep it that way, because no one has the balls to do what I'm doing outside of the ring."

"No [they don't tell me not to], because sometimes I just don't tell them until I show them the vid," he added. "So a lot of times people can't see what I'm up to. Like when I jumped off the bridge. It's like, "Hey man, I'm here. I'm alive. I'm walking around now. So hopefully we can use these."