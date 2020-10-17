AEW Dark Will Feature 16 Matches This Week, Full Card

With AEW Dynamite still the sole cable offering from All Elite Wrestling, the wrestling company has continued to expand their offerings on AEW Dark, a show presented via their YouTube channel. With an expanding roster, this is one way to get talent out in front of fans until the eventual launch of a second program on TNT (which has been rumored for a while). This week's show is featuring a particularly long lineup of wrestling matches.

Announced for AEW Dark this week:

Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels

Aaron Solow vs. Luchasaurus with Jungle Boy

Brandi Rhodes with Dustin Rhodes vs. KilLynn King

Bishp King vs. Colt Cabana

Shawn Dean vs. Matt Sydal

Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Kenzie Paige and Skyler Moore

Jungle Boy with Luchasaurus vs. KTB

Frankie Kazarian vs. Jack Evans with Angelico

Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela vs. Rey Fenix

Penta El Zero M vs. QT Marshall with Dustin Rhodes

Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. The Butcher and The Blade

Adam Priest vs. Alan "5" Angels with Dark Order

Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol

David Ali vs. Ricky Starks

Louie Valle, Baron Black, and D3 vs. Dark Order's 3, 4, and 10

Wardlow vs. Vinny Pacifico

We have SIXTEEN stacked matches for you this Tuesday on Dark!

The number of matches here would make WrestleMania blush. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 7:00 pm Eastern via AEW's YouTube Channel.

This week on AEW Dynamite on TNT, the eight-man world title eliminator tournament gets started. In addition, Dr. Britt Baker will be in action, and we will see The Young Bucks vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade and Alex Reynolds & John Silver for a chance to face FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear.