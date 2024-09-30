WWE Bad Blood 2024: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

WWE Bad Blood is returning for the first time in two decades. WWE resurrected the fan-favorite premium live event earlier this summer, announcing it would be coming to Atlanta's State Farm Arena courtesy of ATL hometown boys Cody Rhodes and Metro Boomin. WWE Bad Blood is famous for hosting Hell in a Cell matches, including the stipulation's inaugural bout in 1997 when The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels stepped into the satanic structure. The two subsequent editions of the event were also headlined by Hell in a Cell contests, and this year's promises to be no different.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Start Time, How to Watch

WWE Bad Blood goes down this Saturday, October 5th at 6 PM ET, streaming live on Peacock. The festivities are expected to begin roughly one hour earlier with a pre-show on WWE's social channels and will continue immediately after with the WWE Bad Blood Press Conference.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Card

Hell in a Cell: Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

WWE Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Betting Odds

WWE Bad Blood is anticipated to be a good night for the good guys.

Courtesy of BetOnline, babyfaces are favored in three of WWE Bad Blood's biggest matches. CM Punk sits as a heavy favorite (-1000) in his headlining Hell in a Cell contest against year-long rival Drew McIntyre (+550).

Margins are narrower in the other top-billed WWE Bad Blood bout, as the rare unit of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are -700 favorites to defeat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, who are +400 underdogs. This match will be Reigns's first in-ring contest since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40, which was one of the first times in his four-year title reign that he went into a match as an underdog.

Looking to The Judgment Day's two singles bouts, Damian Priest is a slight favorite (-500) to beat former stablemate Finn Balor (+300) in their grudge match. WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is a healthy -800 favorite to retain her title against challenger Rhea Ripley (+425).

WWE Bad Blood goes down on Saturday, October 5th. Stay tuned to ComicBook for live coverage of the broadcast.