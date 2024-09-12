AEW Reveals World Title Match for Grand Slam Against Shocking Opponent

AEW Grand Slam was in the spotlight throughout tonight's episode of Dynamite, with a number of anticipated match-ups being added to the card. One match that no one expected however was for the AEW World Championship, as Bryan Danielson had been beaten down and nearly suffocated by Jon Moxley last week. After a match with Darby Allin's Title shot contract was revealed earlier in the night, everyone figured a World Title match was out oft the question, but that turned out not to be the case. Instead, fans are getting a long awaited rematch between Danielson and Nigel McGuinness, a move no one saw coming.

World Title Worthy

(Photo: AEW)

McGuinness came out and had some news to share, starting with the unfortunate news that Grand Slam was poised not to have a World Championship match on the card thanks to Danielson's current status. McGuinness said that was great for Danielson, saying he was probably in an iron lung gasping for air after what happened with Moxley. He did feel it was a negative for AEW though, as there should be a World Title match up for grabs at such a big event, but he had a solution.

McGuinness had a piece of paper in his hand, but before he revealed what it was, he brought up having to sit on the sideline for so long and watch Danilson have the carreer he was supposed to have. Then McGuinness said that Danielson is scared of him and that match between then is someone everyone wants to see. McGuinness then added that Tony Khan is not afraid, knowing a money match when he sees it.

That led McGuinness to reveal that Grand Slam will feature Danielson vs McGuinness for the AEW World Championship, but he wasn't done. McGuinness also revealed that Oasis will be playing him to the ring, but then asked Danielson if Final Countdown will follow suit or if fans have seen the last match of the American Coward before throwing the ball in Danielson's court.

A Grand Rematch

Soon after Tony Khan confirmed the match would be happening at Grand Slam, though it's not known what kind of condition Danielson will be in when the match happens in just two weeks. The last time we saw the Champion was on a stretcher, so even if he's doing better, that's not a lot of time to recover. There's also the fact that The BCC is lurking around and could attack him again, setting him up for a quick downfall at Grand Slam.

There's a lot of history at play in this rematch, as McGuinness and Danielson had their farewell matches in Ring of Honor at Glory By Honor VIII in September of 2009. That match also happened to take place in New York, and now on the 15th anniversary of that match, their AEW World Title match will take place in New York once more. It's a full circle moment to be sure, and one that could very well steal the show at Grand Slam.

Are you excited for the rematch? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!