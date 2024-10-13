Adam Cole Ruins MJF’s AEW Return at WrestleDream

AEW brought the “boom” to the Tacoma Dome. At AEW WrestleDream, fan-favorite wrestler Adam Cole made his long-awaited return. Cole has been absent for over a year battling a severe ankle injury from a freak accident.

Following Jack Perry’s win over Katsuyori Shibata, he wanted to continue his assault on the veteran wrestler. Daniel Garcia, who recently re-signed with AEW, came to his aide to prevent any further injury. Not long after MJF’s music hit and he came gunning straight for Garcia following their match at AEW All Out. He got on the mic and began talking about how he’s been busy filming movies but the last time he saw him, he beat him without breaking a sweat. He continued babbling for several minutes before pulling out the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just before he could inflict damage on Garcia, Cole’s theme song hit the speakers and he sided with Garcia against his former tag team partner and best friend, MJF. While it wasn’t his return to television exactly — he portrayed AEW’s “Devil” character — reports have indicated that Cole could be back in the ring any day. There’s certainly no shortage of feuds and matches for him to have, especially because the story with MJF/the Undisputed Kingdom has been stalled and awaiting his return.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1845269084256055747

Cole last competed at last September’s All Out pay-per-view, teaming with MJF against The Dark Order. He appeared in May to explain his role as the Devil, which is when MJF (dressed as early 2000s Triple H) had originally returned, showcasing a rather cinematic video.

This week, reports indicated the former AEW World Champion may be returning sooner than anyone expected, and it seems like AEW wants to wrap up this story once and for all before it can be derailed again.

AEW WrestleDream Card

AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale AEW International Championship three-way: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet Jay White vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party

Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho Darby Allin vs. Brody King

ROH World TV Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage

Are you ecstatic to see Adam Cole back in AEW?


