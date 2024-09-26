Malakai Black's AEW Contract Expiring Much Sooner Than Expected

Malakai Black has eclipsed three years with All Elite Wrestling. The leader of the House of Black made his AEW debut in July 2021, attacking Cody Rhodes and kicking off a white-hot summer-long feud between the two. Black decimated Rhodes in their first encounter, defeating the American Nightmare in a matter of minutes with just a single foot on his chest to secure the 1-2-3. The subsequent months failed to sustain Black's momentum, and while he found some new life leading Brody King and Buddy Matthews in House of Black, he has yet to recapture the magic that he had in his first couple of weeks in the company.

Malakai Black's AEW Contract Expires Soon

Malakai Black could be on his way out of AEW.

As reported by Wrestling Inc founder Raj Giri, Black's AEW deal is set to expire at some point early next year. AEW has begun efforts to re-sign him, but it was noted that Black has "major interest" from outside of the company. AEW President Tony Khan had previously stated in 2022 that Black was on a five-year contract.

Reports have swirled for years that Black has been unhappy in AEW. He requested his release at some point in 2022 and appeared to be on his way out of the company after AEW All Out 2022, but ultimately opted to just take time off and recalibrate.

"I did indeed ask for my release, the last two years of my life have lended to a lot of set backs," Black wrote in a statement in September 2022. "Perhaps once my mind settles on certain things and processes the last 2 years a bit better I will convey (via a different platform than written out) what the exacts were that happened, and have a more informed conversation about them. For now know that I am good, and am taking, for the first time in 22 years, a few months to recalibrate the last two decades of my life."

Black returned to programming three months later and pursued the AEW World Trios Championships, eventually winning those titles alongside stablemates Brody King and Buddy Matthews by defeating Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. He and House of Black have been staples of weekly AEW programming since, notably recently competing in a singles feud against Adam Copeland and a multi-man ladder match at AEW ALL IN: London.

Prior to AEW, Black made his mainstream name in WWE. He spent five years competing for Vince McMahon, establishing himself as a cornerstone of NXT during the fan-favorite Takeover era of the brand. Black's main roster run left much to be desired, and he was released by WWE just one week after he debuted a new "Dark Father" persona.

