AEW Fans Lash Out at Don Callis After Betraying Kenny Omega

By Connor Casey

Don Callis betrayed Kenny Omega in the closing moments of this week's AEW Dynamite, costing him his Steel Cage Match against Jon Moxley. Omega seemed to have the match won late as Callis distracted Mox long enough for him to hit a V-Trigger and a One-Winged Angel. However, Callis stabbed Omega in the forehead with a screwdriver just before the referee could complete the count, enabling Moxley to roll him over for the win. 

Callis then teased stabbing Omega again, only to whisper something in his ear before leaving. The man formerly known as Cyrus has been connected to Omega in AEW since Winter is Coming 2020, in which he helped "The Cleaner" cheat to beat Moxley and win the AEW World Championship. Unsurprisingly, AEW fans were furious with Callis after the betrayal. Check out some of the best reactions below!

Christian Was Right

prevnext

Yeah, What They Said

prevnext

He IS The Senate!

prevnext

Dark!

prevnext

He's On His Way...

prevnext

Chill My Guy

prevnext

Tom Didn't Take It Well

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of