AEW Fans Lash Out at Don Callis After Betraying Kenny Omega

Don Callis betrayed Kenny Omega in the closing moments of this week's AEW Dynamite, costing him his Steel Cage Match against Jon Moxley. Omega seemed to have the match won late as Callis distracted Mox long enough for him to hit a V-Trigger and a One-Winged Angel. However, Callis stabbed Omega in the forehead with a screwdriver just before the referee could complete the count, enabling Moxley to roll him over for the win.

Callis then teased stabbing Omega again, only to whisper something in his ear before leaving. The man formerly known as Cyrus has been connected to Omega in AEW since Winter is Coming 2020, in which he helped "The Cleaner" cheat to beat Moxley and win the AEW World Championship. Unsurprisingly, AEW fans were furious with Callis after the betrayal. Check out some of the best reactions below!