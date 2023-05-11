AEW Fans Lash Out at Don Callis After Betraying Kenny Omega
Don Callis betrayed Kenny Omega in the closing moments of this week's AEW Dynamite, costing him his Steel Cage Match against Jon Moxley. Omega seemed to have the match won late as Callis distracted Mox long enough for him to hit a V-Trigger and a One-Winged Angel. However, Callis stabbed Omega in the forehead with a screwdriver just before the referee could complete the count, enabling Moxley to roll him over for the win.
Callis then teased stabbing Omega again, only to whisper something in his ear before leaving. The man formerly known as Cyrus has been connected to Omega in AEW since Winter is Coming 2020, in which he helped "The Cleaner" cheat to beat Moxley and win the AEW World Championship. Unsurprisingly, AEW fans were furious with Callis after the betrayal. Check out some of the best reactions below!
.@bryandanielson has no idea why Mr. Callis did what he has just done, but he loves every second of it. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/qQvk4LKuRN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 11, 2023
Christian Was Right
#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Na0eykPmad— 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) May 11, 2023
Yeah, What They Said
THIS MOTHERFUCKER PIECE OF CARNY FUCKING SHIT DON CALLIS JUST BROKE KENNY OMEGA'S HEART. pic.twitter.com/IkNtAtF6vn— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 11, 2023
He IS The Senate!
Don Callis #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AjIbn1BAcS— AEW Out Of Context (@zerocontextAEW) May 11, 2023
Dark!
Don callis do not get into your car tonight pic.twitter.com/YQdt9LXkVZ— 🍞 (@chrisobread) May 11, 2023
He's On His Way...
Don Callis, you fucked up. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Tvij1YBlul— TranquiloClubYT (@TranquiloClubYT) May 11, 2023
Chill My Guy
NAH FUCK DON CALLIS AND ANYONE WHO LOVES HIM #AEW #AEWDynamiteMay 11, 2023
Tom Didn't Take It Well
Me to Don Callis after he betrayed Kenny Omega #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oEfMoDtBA7— tommy1211 (@wehaveagronk) May 11, 2023