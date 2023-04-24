New Kenny Omega International Booking Spells Good News For AEW Contract Status

While Kenny Omega is contracted to All Elite Wrestling, the Best Bout Machine has little bounds when it comes to which squared circles he is able to step into. During his AEW Championship reign, Omega competed for Impact Wrestling on a number of occasions, eventually winning the Impact and TNA World Heavyweight Championships. Currently, Omega reigns as the IWGP United States Champion, a title he won in his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this year at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Outside of those reigns, Omega set records as AAA Mega Champion, as he held Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's highest prize for 765 days before being forced to vacate it due to various injuries at the end of 2021.

Before he relinquished the title, Omega was scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Championship against El Hilo del Vikingo. The luchador sensation ended up winning the vacant gold regardless and has held it ever since. Omega and Vikingo got their long-awaited singles contest this past March on AEW Dynamite, a contest that saw Omega victorious. While the title was not on the line then, it will be the next time the two meet.

AAA announced that Omega will challenge Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship this June 17th at AAA TripleMania 31 in Tijuana. As noted, this match was once scheduled for AAA TripleMania Regia almost two years prior.

Omega's booking at AAA TripleMania 31 spells good news for his AEW future. It was noted by AAA booker Konnan that he wanted to have Omega appear at an AAA event earlier this year but was prevented due to Omega's ongoing AEW contract negotiations.

"Originally we were going to bring in Omega but he was still negotiating with AEW and he wasn't sure if he was going to stay or not," Konnan said earlier this month. "So, we couldn't commit, and he didn't want to come here until he signed. So, that was out the window, boom. And then, after that, we asked for a couple of people from AEW and they weren't available."

Omega's spot on that show would ultimately be replaced by AEW's Swerve Strickland.

There is no word on whether Omega has re-signed with AEW or if he still plans to explore free agency when the time comes. His current AEW deal was set to expire earlier this year but was extended due to the time he missed while recovering from injury.