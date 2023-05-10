AEW: Kenny Omega Says "Time is Running Thin" on His In-Ring Career

While AEW is a relatively young promotion, the bulk of its main event talent are in the twilight of their careers. Multi-decade veterans like Chris Jericho and Sting are on the brink of retirement while long-time journeymen like the Young Bucks and Jon Moxley are starting to have their high-octane move-sets catch up to them. The latter is especially true for Kenny Omega, as the Best Bout Machine put in multiple grueling years in New Japan Pro Wrestling before becoming exclusive to AEW. Omega never shied away from the Far East's strong style, often putting in nearly hour-long hard-hitting affairs on a weekly basis. The bumps and bruises came to the surface for Omega in Fall 2021, as he was forced to take nine months off to heal from a number of nagging injuries.

He may be in good shape now, but Omega is not taking this stage of his career for granted.

"Time is running thin on the Kenny Omega clock," Omega told SI.

Omega had previously said that he will retire if he ever suffers another physical setback that is comparable to what he dealt with in 2021 and into 2022. That has led to him having a bit of a reduced in-ring schedule, as the days of him wrestling just for the sake of wrestling are essentially in the rear view.

"I can guarantee anyone that sees me perform live that there is a reason for that performance, and I work to make every one special," Omega continued. "I wanted this one to be unique and very fun for people who tune in and people who are there live."

That's the case with Wednesday's bout against old rival Jon Moxley, as the two are set to rekindle their feud inside a cage on AEW Dynamite.

"I know how competitive Jon is. This will be a grueling, physically demanding and violent cage match," Omega added. "Jon isn't looking at this as just another show or just another Dynamite. He's looking at this as a reason to show he's the best. I'll be there to do the same, to remind people why I am."

Omega and Moxley have met in the ring on three separate occasions: AEW Full Gear 2019, AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2020, and AEW Revolution 2021. Moxley technically won their first meeting, but since that match was not sanctioned, Omega is technically undefeated in their one-on-one meetings.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TBS at 8 PM ET.