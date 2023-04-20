Here's How AEW Will Determine MJF's Challenger for Double or Nothing 2023

MJF will defend his AEW World Championship once again at Double or Nothing next month, but it won't be in the match many fans expected. Back in mid-March, Friedman was confronted by the other three wrestlers he considered to be "pillars" of AEW in Darby Allin, Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara. All three simultaneously demanded a title match, then proceeded to stack up wins on TV while Friedman attempted to berate each of them.

The three opened this week's AEW Dynamite to cut promos on each other, only for Max to interrupt the trio. He announced there would be a three-man tournament to determine who would face him at the Las Vegas pay-per-view, with Darby Allin getting the lucky draw of a first-round bye. Perry and Guevara will meet in tonight's main event. Who of the four do you think will reach a title match with Friedman? Could they pull a swerve and still make it a four-way? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

JUST ANNOUNCED!

The Pillars Tournament, kicking off TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite, will determine who will go on to face #AEW World Champion @The_MJF at #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV on Sunday May 28th!



TONIGHT, it's #JungleBoy Jack Perry @boy_myth_legend vs. @sammyguevara LIVE on TBS!

