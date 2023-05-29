AEW Double or Nothing: Kenny Omega Goes Full Captain America With His Own Shield: Watch

The AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event featured some of the wildest matches in quite a while, and Kenny Omega helped take things to a whole new level when he went full Captain America with his own "shield" wielding moment in the chaos of the Anarchy in the Arena match! Kenny Omega is one of the major performers that All Elite Wrestling fans love watching each time as he tends to have a more elaborate presentation at the pay-per-view events. This often comes through in the unique gear shouting other pop culture juggernauts in some way. This time was no different.

Omega showed up to the Anarchy in the Arena match together with the rest of the members of The Elite with special new tights seemingly inspired by Captain America, and fans soon got to see why when he started fighting off the members of the Blackpool Combat Club with a trash can lid used as a shield instead. Too bad it's blocked by Claudio before Kenny gets to run wild with it. It was just another one of the shutdowns the Elite faced throughout the match as a whole: Check out the cool moment in question below as spotted by @EliteSebas09 on Twitter:

AEW Double or Nothing Results

The Anarchy in the Arena match was only the main event for a very packed card full of big matches before it. As for what went down during the rest of the event, the full card and results for the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view breaks down as such:

The Hardys and Hook def. The Gunns and Ethan Page

Orange Cassidy def. Swerve Strickland Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole def. Chris Jericho

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow def. Christian Cage

AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm def. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black def. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def. Taya Valkyrie

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander def. Jade Cargill

AEW World Championship: MJF def. Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

Anarchy in the Arena Match: Blackpool Combat Club def. The Elite

How did you like the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event overall this year? What was your favorite match or moment? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!