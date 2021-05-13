Kenny Omega Booked in Triple Threat AEW World Championship Match at Double or Nothing 2021

✖

Despite Kenny Omega's best efforts, the AEW World Championship will be defended at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30. This week's AEW Dynamite saw a No. 1 Contender's Match between Orange Cassidy and PAC, which looked like it was going to end early when "The Bastard" planted Cassidy right on the back of his neck with a vicious powerbomb. A trainer ran down to examine Cassidy while Don Callis walked out onto the entrance ramp and started taunting PAC.

Omega then ran into the ring and nailed the Brit on the back of the head with his world championship belt. Referee Aubrey Edwards then counted both men down for a double-countout.

Vicious-looking Liger Bomb by PAC pic.twitter.com/wcMehQFDg6 — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) May 13, 2021

The champ and Callis then celebrated, bragging that they now had the night off for the pay-per-view. Tony Schiavone then grabbed a mic and informed that two that, per Tony Khan, there would be a triple threat title match at the pay-per-view instead. This will mark the first time AEW's top prize will be defended on pay-per-view in a triple threat bout.

JUST ANNOUNCED on #AEWDynamite! The #AEW World Championship will be on the line May 30 at #AEWDoN, as Champion @KennyOmegamanX faces both @orangecassidy and @BASTARDPAC in a 3-way match! pic.twitter.com/dGuRQPNw0N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

