How Will Aussie Open's AEW Signing Impact Will Ospreay's Wrestling Future?

Aussie Open are All Elite. The world-renowned tag duo of Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis have officially inked deals with AEW, the news being made official this past Wednesday during AEW Dynamite. Up until this week, Fletcher and Davis had just made sporadic appearances in AEW throughout 2022, wrestling alongside their United Empire leader Will Ospreay in the lead up to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door as well as in the inaugural AEW World Trios Titles tournament. In 2023, Aussie Open wrestled five matches together on AEW TV, while Fletcher added a sixth to his name when he met Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Title in singles action on Wednesday.

The Australian natives joining the AEW roster full-time has led to speculation regarding Ospreay's wrestling future. The Aerial Assassin is under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling until February 2024 and has garnered interest from just about every major wrestling company across the world.

When asked if Aussie Open signing with AEW would influence his next career move, Ospreay emphasized that his future is up to him and him alone.

"They know my situation and I got to do what's best for me," Ospreay told Dark Puroresu Flowsion. "But whether nothing changes or everything changes, if they ever needed me, my door will always open to them."

Ospreay has remained relatively quiet regarding his upcoming free agency but has noted that he is "fairly positive" that he and NJPW will come to terms on a contract. The length and workload of that contract, wherever it may be, could be reduced though, as Ospreay recently reflected on the number of injuries he has accumulated over his 11-year career.

"I'm just going to enjoy myself, and hope for the best. I'm going to have to change things up a lot, but I'm going to compete, I'm going to come back, and I'm going to do the best of my abilities to do this as much as I physically can," Ospreay said after he was cleared from a shoulder injury earlier this year. "I don't know how long this ride is going to be, I'm going to be honest. I hope you guys enjoy the ride, that's all. Much love."

Ospreay is currently rumored to be working the AEW ALL IN: London event from Wembley Stadium in August. There is no word on who his opponent will be.