Dr. Britt Baker Tears Into Saraya and Her Brother Ahead of AEW Full Gear

Saraya will make her long-awaited in-ring return at AEW Full Gear this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker. But after trading verbal barbs on last week's AEW Dynamite, the former AEW Women's World Champion took multiple shots at the former WWE star both in interviews and on social media this week. It started with her interview on Busted Open Radio, in which she said Saraya made things personal with the comments she made last week.

"Saraya was one of my favorite wrestlers. She doesn't need to tell me everything she's done and what she's gone through because I already know. That's why I'm so looking forward to this match because this is a girl who was one of my role models. But then, when you tell me to my face that I don't have what it takes to be a star. I mean, that's something when someone you look up to tells you you don't have what it takes to be a star that ignites a different kind of flame in you. And I've said 100 times this is now personal," Baker said (h/t WrestleZone). "That definitely motivated me because she ripped me apart. I mean, she literally ripped me to shreds, so I was kind of in shock for a second. It was very surreal hearing everything she was saying to me and even everything that she went through. It was very real and raw. Her digs at me aside like this girl is a real-life role model, everything she went through, everything she's overcome, and now she's standing in a ring wrestling against the top girl at AEW like hats off to her.

"But this is my house, and the fans know that they told you that this is my house. I think she has her hardcore group of fans. I mean, this girl is a star. There's probably people that don't even watch wrestling that watched her family's movie that want to watch this match just because they're a fan of her and the story. She's a worldwide star, and I can't take that away from her. Actually, I would like to be what she is one day, but when it comes to AEW, this is my house. You can't come into my house and tell me that you laid the foundation down when you didn't lay a single brick," she added.

But Baker wasn't done. She noticed on Wednesday that Saraya was bringing her brother, Zak Zodiac, to this week's episode of Dynamite and decided to take a shot at him as well.