Watch: Chris Jericho (Sort Of) Revives the List of Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho once again stole the show during this week’s AEW Dynamite. The reigning AEW World Champion arrived midway through the show to reveal that he was obligated one more time before the end of 2019, but wanted to personally name all of the people he wouldn’t be facing on the Dec. 18 episode. Fans cheered as they anticipated the return of the List of Jericho from his last WWE run, but Jericho scoffed and told the fans in Champaign, Illinois to “get out of 2016.” Instead Jericho brought out a new list, the Lexicon of Le Champion!

Jericho’s list included Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Allen Jones (AJ Styles), Hangman Page, (WWE’s) Paige and boatload of other names, all while sprinkling in Jon Moxley’s name. The former WWE Champion spoiled Jericho’s victory last week over Scorpio Sky, hinting that the two will soon be feuding over Jericho’s title.

Jericho was eventually interrupted by the Jurassic Express. After teasing a possible match with either Marko Stunt or Luchasaurus, Jericho finally turned his attention to Jungle Boy and said the young man wouldn’t last 10 minutes with him. JB took up that challenge, setting up a match for down the road. The trip brawled with Jericho and Jake Hager to close things out.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated this week, Jericho said that his upcoming feud with Moxley would be nothing like their 2016 WWE program, which featured the infamous Ambrose Asylum match.

“It won’t be the same,” Jericho said. “Moxley was never this confident or this good in WWE. As Moxley said in our ‘Talk is Jericho’ podcast interview, he didn’t know who he was in WWE. He was constantly at odds with the creative and at odds with himself. This is a completely new guy. Dean Ambrose was only a portion of his career. To me, Moxley is the real guy. And there is a new-look Chris Jericho with all this creative freedom in AEW, so it’s going to be very intense and it’s going to be a lot of fun.

“I know a lot of people have already said, ‘This is happening too quickly.’ Everybody needs to sit back, relax, and watch the story unfold,” he added. “Trust me, we are not rushing anything. I wouldn’t allow it.”