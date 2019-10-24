Watch: Diamond Dallas Page Helps Cody Rhodes in Brawl Against Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes appeared on AEW Dynamite this week in what was supposed to be a major announcement about the future of his career. However his interview with Tony Schiavone was quickly interrupted by Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle, who had spent most of the night up in their box suite. Jericho grabbed a microphone and antagonized Rhodes from a distance, which drove Rhodes to remove his blazer and get ready for a fight. But he didn’t come alone, as both Dustin Rhodes and MJF made their way out to ringside to join in.

Jericho pointed out that the numbers were still in his favor, until WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page walked out and joined Rhodes & company.

DDP just came here to even the odds against the Inner Circle

Together the four stormed Jericho’s suite, and Cody smashed the glass door protecting the faction in order to start the brawl.

The brawl spilled out into the concessions area of the arena. Security finallly ran in and broke up the fight, leaving Jericho beside himself.

Jericho will defend the AEW World Championship against Rhodes at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9.