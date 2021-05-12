Wrestling Fans Are Rallying for Miro to Win the AEW TNT Championship Tonight
Miro, formerly known in WWE as Rusev, has been a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster since last September. And while he hasn't suffered a pinfall or submission loss inside of an AEW ring, his run with the company has been heavily criticized so far because of his lackadaisical persona, his storyline surrounding Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford and his complete absence from any of the championship pictures. But that could potentially all change this week, as Miro will challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship after severing his ties to Sabian. Fans were tweeting about the matches long before AEW Dynamite began, hoping to see "The Bulgarian Brute" pick up a dominant win.
The @AEWonTNT Championship will be defended TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE, as @DarbyAllin goes for his 10th straight defense when he faces @ToBeMiro! If Darby cannot compete...he'll forfeit the title.
Watch Dynamite tonight at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Q6ZmGEU1tO— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2021
Shades of Cody vs. Brodie?
I would love if this was similar to the Brodie vs Cody match from last year
Miro hasnt been booked great imo but one win like that can change everything pic.twitter.com/u910mLPun1— Breezzy (@Breezzy______) May 12, 2021
You Heard the Man
ITS MIRO DAY LFGGGGGG#AEWDynamite— Most Hated Honcho🎯 (@P1AllElite) May 12, 2021
pic.twitter.com/Gt6YjzoMRI
Shock The World
#AEWDynamite is STACKED tonight.
Would love to see Miro shock the world and win the title in a dominating fashion. pic.twitter.com/3nOPhwuOy8— ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) May 12, 2021
Yeet!
Just idly thinking about how Miro was put on this planet to yeet fuck out of Darby Allin— Sidgwick (@MSidgwick) May 12, 2021
In Half!
If I were in charge, Miro would break Darby in half tonight to win the TNT Title.— Armadillo Dave: SAW DC (@S_ATL_Wrestling) May 12, 2021
Perhaps Not
Y’all ready for Super Darby to defeat Miro? pic.twitter.com/lb4W4ENID6— Kier Johnson (@Kier_Johnson97) May 12, 2021
Darby Fires Back
You say Darby’s this & Darby’s that I know exactly who I am.
Do you know who you are Miro? You show up the hottest free agent just to talk about video games and be some best man. You’ve gotta be the most underwhelming Thing I’ve seen.
You ain’t taking shit away from me. https://t.co/yMR9K5TcEN— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 9, 2021