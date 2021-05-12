Wrestling Fans Are Rallying for Miro to Win the AEW TNT Championship Tonight

Miro, formerly known in WWE as Rusev, has been a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster since last September. And while he hasn't suffered a pinfall or submission loss inside of an AEW ring, his run with the company has been heavily criticized so far because of his lackadaisical persona, his storyline surrounding Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford and his complete absence from any of the championship pictures. But that could potentially all change this week, as Miro will challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship after severing his ties to Sabian. Fans were tweeting about the matches long before AEW Dynamite began, hoping to see "The Bulgarian Brute" pick up a dominant win.

