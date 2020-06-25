Watch: Former NXT Star Cezar Bononi Makes a Cameo Appearance on AEW Dynamite

Former NXT wrestler Cezar Bononi was one of the 30+ wrestlers WWE released back in mid-April as part of its cost-cutting measures, and he wound up making a surprise televised appearance during this week's AEW Dynamite. Early on in the show AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida was booked for a match but was distracted at ringside by Kip Sabian. Penelope Ford wound up getting in a cheap shot before the match could start, so Shida immediately hit her opponent with a Falcon Arrow so she could run out and fight both Ford and Sabian.

Bononi, who won the NXT Year-End Award for Future Star of NXT back in 2017, could be seen in the crowd alongside various AEW wrestlers. No word yet on if he's joining the company or if he was just visiting.

Former #WWENXT Superstar Cesar Bononi made a surprise cameo on #AEWDynamite tonight!pic.twitter.com/EYhgEtdYV9 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 25, 2020

AEWs next major event, Fyter Fest, is booked to take place over the next two episodes of AEW Dynamite. Here's every match that has been announced for the shows:

Night 1

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford

Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow

Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz

Night 2

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Bros.

Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana vs. SCU

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Nyla Rose vs. TBD

