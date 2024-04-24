AEW Dynamite Preview: Dynasty Fallout, Swerve Strickland Wrestles, IWGP World Title Match

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS.

AEW Dynasty altered the landscape of All Elite Wrestling. The first edition of the new pay-per-view concluded with Swerve Strickland defeating Samoa Joe to become AEW World Champion, making him just the eighth unique champion in that title's five-year history. The AEW World Championship was not the only title to change hands on the card, as Willow Nightingale defeated Julia Hart for the AEW TBS Championship and the Young Bucks captured the vacant AEW Tag Team Championships for a record third time. Elsewhere on the card, Will Ospreay defeated Bryan Danielson in what is already championed as one of AEW's best matches.

Swerve Strickland's First Match as AEW Champion

Swerve Strickland is wasting no time getting back into the ring.

Three days after his AEW World Championship victory, Swerve is set to wrestle Ring of Honor Television Champion Kyle Fletcher in a non-title match. If Fletcher is victorious, he will secure himself a shot at the AEW World Title in the future.

Chris Jericho Addresses AEW Audience

What's next for Chris Jericho?

In a largely controversial decision, Jericho defeated Hook to become FTW Champion at AEW Dynasty. Throughout that match, Jericho was met with chants of "go home" and "please retire." Jericho posted a tongue-in-cheek reaction to the bout on social media, thanking the AEW fans for cheering him on at the pay-per-view.

Tonight, Jericho will speak to the AEW audience and is expected to solidify his persona moving forward.

Jon Moxley Defends IWGP World Heavyweight Title

One of professional wrestling's richest prizes is on the line during AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito to become IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, New Japan Pro Wrestling's top title, earlier this month. Moxley joins an elite company of the likes of Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Kenny Omega, Jay White, and Will Ospreay as the few gaijins to hold the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Moxley faces Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite tonight with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card can be seen below...