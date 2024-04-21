Powerhouse Hobbs Will Challenge Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on AEW Dynamite

On next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs and Jon Moxley are set to square off for the very first time. Originally the match was just supposed to be a regular singles bout, but Don Callis upped the stakes during Collision. The match will how take place with an added stipulation -- it will be for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Moxley won the title at Windy City Riot in Chicago, Illinois. It's the first time he's held the championship in his entire career, making him the first man to hold a world title in three of the top promotions in the world -- WWE, AEW, and now NJPW. Moxley is also a two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

During the AEW Dynasty media call, AEW President Tony Khan answered Comicbook.com's question regarding Moxley's title reign. With AEW and NJPW working together, will his prescence on AEW television impact his NJPW commitments? And is there a sanction to decide if and when he can defend the title on AEW programming or is that something that needs to be run by New Japan first? Khan noted that, while working with NJPW Vice President Rocky Romero, he and Gedo will work together on those decisions.

"Well, it's really exciting to have Jon Moxley back in AEW and back in AEW as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. It's truly a lifelong dream for Jon Moxley and it's a dream for me to have a great IWGP Heavyweight Champion here on Dynamite. It's a dream come true and, and Jon -- whether it's Dynamite, Rampage, Collision -- he's been on all the shows. He's an AEW original dating back to our very first show five years ago and Jon Moxley is a fan favorite," Khan said.

He continued, noting that he and Gedo share a person "very close" to both of them, so it will be a mutual decision. "He's a great leader and a great world champion for any company. And it's so special to have Mox working with AEW and New Japan and as the world champion here. And, absolutely, it's a great partnership between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. It's a championship that is sanctioned by New Japan Pro Wrestling and Gedo is the matchmaker there. We share a person who's very close to both of us. Rocky Romero is the Vice President in both companies and is a great intermediary and partner for both of us. We work together very closely and to sanction the championship that is Gedo decision. If the championship is defended in AEW, then it's a mutual decision. And whenever Mox will be out there defending the title, whatever the future of Mox as the champion in New Japan is, we look forward to working really closely with New Japan Pro wrestling on these dates and on this amazing journey and this great milestone that Jon Moxley is the IWGP world champion now. It's great."