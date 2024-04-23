AEW Wanted WWE's Finn Balor Prior to New Contract, Seeking More Potential Free Agents

Finn Balor is staying with WWE. Taking to social media minutes before WWE Monday Night Raw went on the air, Balor announced that he "ain't going nowhere," alluding to the fact that he had re-signed with WWE. Reports circulated shortly after that Balor's new contract is a big money, multi-year deal. Balor re-signing comes just weeks before he is set to hit ten years with WWE, as he first joined the sports-entertainment giant in May 2014. Prior to that, Balor made a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling as Prince Devitt, most notably known for founding Bullet Club.

AEW Wanted to Sign Finn Balor

In another timeline, Prince Devitt would return in 2024.

As reported by Fightful Select, AEW had been keeping an eye on Finn Balor, as the company was aware that his contract with WWE was due up in 2024. Balor was reportedly on a list of talent that AEW was looking at prior to him re-signing with WWE.

If Balor had opted to go to AEW, he likely would've followed in the footsteps of former WWE stars like Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) and Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) by reassuming his pre-WWE persona of Prince Devitt. While he has now spent more time in WWE than any other promotion, Balor would have had plenty of history to tap into with the AEW roster. He had multiple high-praised super junior clashes with Kenny Omega throughout the early 2010s in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is also responsible for recruiting the Young Bucks to Bullet Club, a move that skyrocketed Matt and Nick Jackson into superstardom.

The report added that while AEW missed out on Balor, the company is still "looking to sign potential free agents this summer." The two biggest names who have imminent expiring contracts are Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. McIntyre's deal is set to expire in just under six weeks while Rollins will become a free agent at some point in the coming months should he not re-sign.

With both McIntyre and Rollins expected to stay with WWE, one name that AEW may have a decent chance at landing is Ricochet. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion's contract is reportedly due up in Summer 2024. Ricochet has a number of ready-made programs waiting for him in AEW, including the potential to rekindle his white-hot 2010s independent feud with Will Ospreay.