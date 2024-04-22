Will Ospreay Reflects on Match With Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty

At AEW Dynasty two of the best wrestlers in the world -- Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay -- met for the very first time in an electric, high-octane, hard-hitting match. As Danielson winds down his full-time in-ring wrestling career, the matches are starting to feel more and more final. Ospreay has been incredibly vocal about how inspired his career is by Danielson, while Danielson has selflessly admitted he believes Ospreay is the best wrestler to modern wrestling fans.

Following their match which received immense praise from fans and critics alike, Ospreay is taking the time to reflect on how special the match was for him and how accepted he feels in AEW.

"I wish you guys could see my point of view. I could've stood opposite someone that I look up to and idolise and you guys could've just been silent," Ospreay wrote on X. "Instead you gave us this type of reaction & respect before we even did anything. I've never truly felt before. In return we have to give you nothing short of our best. It took so much of me to leave Japan to fully commit to America and a lot of it is anxiety. But this felt like you left the key under the mat and welcomed me into your home. I can't begin to tell you all the gratitude I feel towards the fans, roster, crew & Tony to be apart of this. Next up: Double Or Nothing !!"

"In terms of performance I think this is probably the best one I've ever done," Ospreay told Dani of Black Girl Wrestling at the Dynasty media scrum. "Like, I was really thinking about it, like, as I was in there. As soon as I heard the three I -- to be honest with you -- I've never felt more joy of performing at that level [with] a guy I grew up watching."

Ospreay signed with AEW back in November at Full Gear though he still had commitments with NJPW through the beginning of the year. When he finally showed up for his first AEW match as a full-time roster member at Revolution, fans welcomed him with open arms. Ospreay faced fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita and other than Sting's retirement match, it was highly regarded as the next best match on the card. Ospreay hasn't slowed down since his debut, facing the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, BCC member Claudio Castagnoli, United Empire stablemate Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs.