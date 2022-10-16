Fan Artist Tricked New Japan, Minoru Suzuki Into Thinking a Title Match Was Booked for This Week's AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite does not have a match between Orange Cassidy and Minoru Suzuki for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. You may have been tricked into thinking so if you were on Twitter on Saturday night, but that was merely the latest creation from the account @Toms_Customs. The account has made a habit out of creating faking match graphics that look real at first glance, but once you take a close look you can see how they're simply trolling.

The latest post advertised Cassidy vs. Suzuki and it resembles AEW's match graphics, but if you look down at the bottom you'll the TBS logo is switched out for "tom" and the date/times say "Not Live! No Way! Oct 69, 420 DE/EZ." However, the graphic managed to get both New Japan's official account and Suzuki himself to initially retweet it before pulling it down.

Suzuki wants the match, dammit! pic.twitter.com/nxJi5dwOlV — Tomy Khan (@Toms_Customs) October 16, 2022

This goes in the portfolio. https://t.co/ZmnQkQgOfq — Tomy Khan (@Toms_Customs) October 16, 2022

AEW Dynamite Oct. 18 Card

This week's Dynamite will take place on Tuesday on TBS due to the MLB Postseason bumping it off Wednesday night. Since it will be running head-to-head against NXT, the promotion has loaded up the card with multiple title matches.

Cassidy won the All-Atlantic title, his first since joining AEW, on last week's Dynamite by beating PAC. He'll be in the ring with "The Bastard" again this week as The Best Friends try to take the trios championships away from Death Triangle

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle

AEW Interim World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW World Trios Championships: Death Triangle vs. The Best Friends

AEW's Forbidden Door

AEW's propensity to cross over with other promotions has been on full display throughout 2022. It had its first official crossover pay-per-view with New Japan, Forbidden Door, back in June. On top of working on a sequel event next year, there have also been reports of AEW stars being involved in Wrestle Kingdom next January.

"One challenge this year that we'll have to keep an eye on is the Tokyo Dome (Wrestle Kingdom) is on a Wednesday. That hurts you on Friday because you can keep Wednesday strong but you lose four big stars and that can hurt you on Friday. I really want to rebuild Friday," Khan said in an interview with Dave Meltzer last month regarding Wrestle Kingdom, scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023.