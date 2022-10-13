Orange Cassidy Finally Wins an AEW Championship

Orange Cassidy finally won a championship on this week's AEW Dynamite, defeating PAC for the All-Atlantic Championship in the AEW Dynamite main event. The end of the match saw "The Bastard" once again attempted to use the ring bell hammer, only for Danhausen to thwart his attempt. He grabbed a second hammer from under the ring, but was met with a stiff jab from Cassidy. "Freshly Squeezed" then declined to use the hammer himself and clocked Pac with an Orange Punch for the win.

Cassidy entered the night 0-8 in championship matches in AEW, failing to win the AEW World, TNT, IWGP United States, All-Atlantic and Trios Championships. The pinfall also gave him his first win over PAC, with their rivalry stretching back to 2020.

Why Does Orange Cassidy Act Like That?

Cassidy has become a fan-favorite among AEW fans even though his lackadaisical persona makes him an unorthodox wrestler. In one of his rare out-of-character interviews with ESPN back in 2020, he explained his persona.

"It was one of those things where you like wrestling, so you build a ring in your backyard, and you start to wrestle, and then, you know, no one likes you because you're a skinny white kid who doesn't do anything great," Cassidy said when asked about his early days in the business. He then explained his persona — "If I have to wrestle, I'll wrestle. It's not my fault that I'm good at wrestling," Cassidy said, explaining his character's motivations. "It's like one of those things, you have a job, you're good at it, but you know, do you really wanna?"

This story is developing...