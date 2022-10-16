Here's What AEW Dynamite and WWE's NXT Have Lined Up for Their Head-to-Head Matchup This Tuesday (Oct. 18)

The "Wednesday Night Wars" between AEW Dynamite and WWE's NXT will be renewed for one night only this week, as AEW Dynamite has been pushed to Tuesday night due to the ongoing MLB Postseason. The two shows consistently ran head-to-head from Oct. 2, 2019, to April 7, 2021, when NXT was moved to Tuesday nights to run unopposed on the USA Network. AEW consistently beat the Black and Gold Brand in both ratings and viewership.

Triple H has repeatedly dismissed the shows running head-to-head as some kind of "war" similar to the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW. He told Ariel Helwani last month, "No...no. No look, people put so much pressure on all this competitive war. It never was that. Look first of all they beat our developmental system, good for them, right? No it was never that. There was never even a pressure of like you have to beat that. It was never that. It was put on the best product we could. Like I said, it shifted over time. During the pandemic, all of that shifted over time, and the opportunity for us to change it back to what it truly was, right. When you look at a lot of the stars that have come through that system, that had either started from 0 or very little exposure anywhere and became massive stars with us, God it's so many people, and we had lost the ability to take those people and groom them from the ground up, we really had, and it's the biggest change that's out there."

AEW Dynamite's Oct. 18 Card

Dynamite will take place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. The show is headlined by an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley (in his hometown) and "Hangman" Adam Page.

Other matches confirmed for the show include Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the Ring of Honor World Championship, AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida, promos involving MJF, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta and an AEW World Trios Championship Match between Death Triangle and The Best Friends.

NXT Oct. 18 Card

The show will serve as the go-home for the NXT Halloween Havoc event. Here's what the card looks like so far: