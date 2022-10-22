AEW Reveals Fan Favorite is Now All Elite on Rampage

AEW is never afraid to bring in another star, especially when that star quickly makes an impression on the AEW crowd and becomes a fan favorite. On tonight's episode of Rampage, AEW featured a match between Willow Nightingale and Leila Gray, and Nightingale would take the win, but would also be announced as the newest addition to All Elite Wrestling by commentator Tony Schiavone. Nightingale would celebrate the announcement and then hug Schiavone, and you can find the sweet moment in the video below.

Nightingale actually seemed surprised by the announcement, and fans were loving it. She got a big reaction from the crowd, and now she is officially part of the AEW roster. While Jade Cargill would interrupt the festivities to demand her TBS Championship back, Nightingale just avoided her as she left the ring, as she was having too good a night to get in the middle of all the Title stealing drama.

Nightingale has become a fan favorite in AEW relatively quickly and has had several great matches over the past few months. What is up next for her remains to be seen, but she still seems to be in Cargill's orbit, so perhaps she'll get another shot at the TBS Championship down the line.

Tony Khan also welcomed Nightingale to AEW, posting the official All Elite graphic for her with the caption "Congratulations @willowwrestles! Welcome to the team! Willow Nightingale is ALL ELITE! #AEWRampage".

The next big event for AEW is Full Gear, which takes place on November 19th. The only match confirmed for the card as of right now is the AEW World Championship match between Champion Jon Moxley and MJF, but hopefully, a few more matches get confirmed on next week's episodes of Dynamite and Rampage.

What do you want to see next for Willow in AEW? Let us know in the comments!