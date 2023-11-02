AEW: Fight Forever Patch 1.07 Brings Bug Fixes and Sets Stage for Season 2 Content

AEW: Fight Forever just got a major patch across all platforms, and the patch has a number of updates, bug fixes, and adjustments. That said, the biggest news is that patch 1.07 is setting the foundation for the recently teased season 2, which looks to bring a new wave of wrestlers and more to the hit wrestling game. There's no word on what season 2 will contain, but going by recent DLC releases, we are likely looking at more wrestlers, new costumes and gear, new arenas, and possibly a new game mode like the previously released Stadium Stampede. In the meantime, fans can improve their experience by downloading the new patch, and you can find the complete rundown of what's included in the update below.

All platforms

Added new feature "Add Released Teams" to the Custom Team menu. If the player has purchased the AEW: Fight Forever FTR: Revival Pack, FTR can be added as a tag team.

Added a menu to customize materials for CAW parts.

Added Shadow Wrestler skins from RTE to CAW.

Added Character HUD Settings to the Options menu.

Minigames are now unlocked from the start, excluding DLC minigames.

Adjusted various skills for improved character balancing and playability.

Fixed an issue where the selected wrestler changed when randomly selecting with △/Y button in the wrestler selection screen, then pressing R3/RS to SELECT ALL.

Fixed an issue that caused the next wrestler to be displayed incorrectly when selecting a wrestler from the team tab on the wrestler selection screen.

Fixed an issue that would cause the ladder to fall suddenly when knocked down while climbing a ladder.

Fixed guardrail diving attack near steel stairs causing the attacker to float after coming in contact with the steel stairs during synchronization.

Fixed warping when grappling an apron opponent.

Fixed falling into the steel stairs when launching an apron move near the steel stairs.

Fixed clipping on the steel stairs when activating the apron attack near the steel stairs.

Fixed an issue where the wrestlers would not turn around to face the target outside of the ring after entering the ring.

Fixed an issue where the down pain animation sometimes did not occur.

Fixed an issue where two wrestlers, when standing face to face around a grounded wrestler, would both attempt to jump over the grounded wrestler at the same time.

Fixed an issue where the number of tag match wins per wrestler was not being displayed correctly in entrance and victory scenes.

Fixed an issue where the AI would repeat combos even when no blows hit.

Fixed an issue that allowed wrestlers to get inside the ladder.

Fixed an issue that caused ducking animations to clip onto the ring.

Fixed an issue where running counter's reach was being triggered when the opponent had finished running.

Fixed an issue in the free action time after tag-in; if the partner who was just tagged out guarded and remained guarding when that time expired, then that wrestler would remain stuck (inoperable) in the guard state.

Fixed an issue in Casino Battle Royale where the indicator would show color before the AI rings in.

Fixed an issue where, after removing a DLC entitlement, DLC moves assigned to a roster wrestler would revert to a custom wrestler's moves. The moves now revert to that roster wrestler's default moves.

Fixed an issue that allowed wrestlers to be able to enter the inside of a standing ladder.

Fixed an issue that caused indicators to be displayed in victory scenes.

Fixed an issue where the AI's entrance could not be skipped by pressing the □/X button when starting a match using the keyboard in the main menu.

Fixed an issue that caused a down attack to be launched against a downed opponent in the ring, even if the opponent was out of the ring.

Fixed an issue where the character was floating when performing Kenny Omega's running finisher.

Fixed an issue in Casino Battle Royale where deactivating the app by pressing the Windows key during the tutorial would allow the wrestler to move freely outside the ring.

Fixed an issue in ladder matches where attacking an AI trying to retrieve a weapon from under the ring would cause the AI to get stuck.

Fixed an issue that was causing non-targeted wrestlers to be grabbed by grapple reach.

Fixed an issue in Casino Battle Royale that caused players to warp out of the field after activating a springboard against a corner post opponent.

Fixed an issue that prevented AIs from activating tandem finishers.

Fixed an issue in online matches in which table legs did not fold up when the table was picked up.

Fixed an issue that prevented "SHIRANUI 3" from inflicting damage.

Fixed an issue where the player would be stuck for 3 seconds after activating "SHIRANUI 3".

Fixed warping when grappling an opponent who is up on the ladder.

Fixed an issue where a wrestler would attempt to climb the ladder from the position of the opponent who was already on the ladder.

Fixed an issue that caused managers to clip through ring aprons.

Fixed animation shifting when down grappling.

Fixed diving catch causing clipping.

Fixed damage areas being incorrect.

Fixed an issue where "tope suicida" moves would clip to apron.

Fixed an issue in Casino Battle Royale where the move-set was not displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue in online matches that caused the guitar to move unnaturally after finishing attacks with it.

Fixed Hikaru Shida's incorrect finisher information.

Fixed dropkick floating when it contacts a downed opponent.

Fixed an issue where the gloves of gold attire "Penta El Zero M" would turn white during the glove removal taunt.

Fixed an issue where dragging another downed opponent during a pinfall would cause clipping with the pinfalling opponent.

Fixed rope rebound during dash hard attack.

Fixed an issue that could cause a grounded player to warp when pulled up by an opponent.

Fixed collision reaction being triggered when dashing while not facing each other head-on.

Fixed a problem where a diving attack from the rudder had a small reaction when it hit, so it did not appear to hit.

Modified tag team matches, so that a wrestler who returns to the apron during a danger will remain groggy on the apron until the danger ends.

Fixed an issue that caused the user to float when slammed into the ring.

Fixed an issue where the Finisher/Signature guide was displayed while down on a table.

Fixed an issue that caused misalignment when a partner was placed on a table.

Fixed an issue that caused AIs to rope rebound nonsensically.

Fixed an issue where diving moved unnaturally in sync after jumping over an opponent.

Fixed an issue where, when Irish Whip was aimed at the guardrail, it would hit a steel pole along the way.

Fixed dizzying when jumping across a fallen opponent.

Fixed an issue where the camera rolled into the audience during apron tag team moves.

Fixed an issue that caused AIs to launch pointless sliding attacks against off-field opponents.

Fixed an issue that caused wasted reach to be triggered after jumping over a downed wrestler.

Fixed an issue that caused AIs to strike out on reach actions after a dash roll.

Fixed an issue where the player could catch a dive even when their back was turned.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where an attack in the riding state occurred twice in certain maneuvers.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where a throwing weapon would appear to remain on the ground when picked up.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where a knockout wrestler's orientation changed instantly after HOOK's finisher.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede that caused the horse to remain frozen and move after attacking while riding.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where an infinite falling motion would occur in the spectator area.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where bullets penetrated walls when hitting a T-shirt bazooka close to a wall.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where the ability that increases the number of times a weapon can be used would not take effect.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where the ability to increase the number of times a projectile weapon can be used would not take effect.

Adjusted the overall ease of applying weapons in Stadium Stampede.

Additional fixes on Nintendo Switch

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where the screen would flash when equipping bombs.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where the game would crash when starting a session.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where a system error would appear on the winner screen.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where unnecessary UI was displayed.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where the player list would be displayed slowly in-game.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where processing would slow down due to multiple players using bombs at the same time.

Additional fixes on PC

Fixed an issue where the same user name was not showing on all controllers when playing on PC.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where cart ride damage was only being taken from the left side.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where all challenges would unlock after the session ends.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where a session disconnection error would occur when starting gameplay.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where the game would crash when moving lobby.

Additional fixes on PS4 and PS5

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where cart ride damage was only being taken from the left side.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where all challenges would unlock after the session ends.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where a session disconnection error would occur when starting gameplay.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where the game would crash when moving lobby.

Additional fixes on Xbox One

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where the game would crash when trying to start two sessions in a row.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where poor performance would occur when throwing a throwing weapon towards oil puddles.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where shadows would appear on stadium field marks when the camera was moved 360 degrees.

Fixed an issue with The Bunny's hair movement during cart ride in Stadium Stampede.

Additional fixes on Xbox Series S|X

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where shadows would appear on stadium field marks when the camera was moved 360 degrees.

Fixed an issue in Stadium Stampede where a crash occurred when starting a session from the Hub menu.

Fixed an issue with The Bunny's hair movement during cart ride in Stadium Stampede.

What do you want to see in season 2? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!