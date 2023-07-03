Kenny Omega Responds to AEW: Fight Forever's Initial Reactions, Post-Launch Support

AEW: Fight Forever officially dropped on every current-generation video game console and PC this past Thursday. While the game was praised for recapturing the same arcade style of gameplay that classic Nintendo 64 titles like WWF No Mercy and WCW/nWo Revenge mastered, it received plenty of criticism for its rough edges, shallow creation suite and lackluster game modes like "Road to Elite." The Twitter account @UnsanctionedTV posted a thread on Sunday, claiming the game needs "ALOT OF WORK" and tagged AEW Games, Yuke's (the game's developer) and AEW wrestlers Kenny Omega and Evil Uno. Omega chose to respond to the thread, saying he actively encourages post-launch support.

"As someone who plays a ton of fighting games and FPS, I'll always encourage fixes and rebalancing when situations like these turn up. There will be continued support for the game so all this feedback and suggestions are great! Thank you!" Omega wrote. "The Cleaner" will be back in action on this week's AEW Dynamite for the first time since dropping the IWGP United States Championship to Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, taking on The Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta.

As someone who plays a ton of fighting games and FPS, I’ll always encourage fixes and rebalancing when situations like these turn up. There will be continued support for the game so all this feedback and suggestions are great! Thank you! — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 2, 2023

AEW DLC and Post-Launch Content

Six wrestlers have already been confirmed for Fight Forever's DLC when fans buy the game's "Elite Edition" — FTR, Keith Lee, Danhausen, Hook and The Bunny. Evil Uno, who helped with the game's development, has compared the game's post-launch support plans to the likes of No Man's Sky.

"What I can give you; I can give you the tidbits that I was allowed to announce. There will be over fifty characters at launch. The plan is for it to evolve over time. So we have a huge roster," Uno told Fightful back in December. "Of course, it hasn't been said, but I'm sure we want release more of that roster in due time. There will be more game modes than originally is at release. It's called AEW: Fight Forever for several reasons. One being that this is likely going to be a forever game that evolves over time."

What would you like to see added or changed to Fight Forever? Have you had the chance to play the game? Tell us your thoughts on it in the comments!

AEW Dynamite Card (July 5, 2023)