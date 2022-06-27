AEW Forbidden Door: IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match Ends in Bizarre Fashion

AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view featured the first-ever four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship as Jay White successfully retained against Adam Cole, Hangman Page and Kazuchika Okada on Sunday night in Chicago. But the match's ending left some fans scratching their heads as White was able to pin Cole out of nowhere. Late in the bout, Okada attempted a Rainmaker on Cole only for the former NXT Champion to dodge it by collapsing. White then nailed Okada with a Bladerunner and jumped on Cole, who attempted to kick out but failed to get his shoulders off the mat.

Cole, who has been dealing with a number of injuries recently, was then checked on by the medical team before leaving the ring under his own power. Stay tuned for more updates on his condition as they become available.

Check out the full results from Forbidden Door below! AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sept. 4 with the 2022 All Out event.

(Buy-In) Bishamon def. The Factory

(Buy-In) Lance Archer def. Nick Comoroto

Swerve in Our Glory def. Suzuki-gun

Max Caster & Gunn Club def. NJPW LA Dojo

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki def. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta (Blood and Guts Advantage Match)

IWGP and ROH World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Roppongi Vice, United Empire

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa def. Toni Storm

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jay White def. Adam Cole, Kazuchika Okda, Hangman Page

