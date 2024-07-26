Cody Rhodes Reacts To Being Gifted His Father Dusty’s Robe at WWE Live Event: Watch

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appeared on the Live Event tour of Japan this weekend where he defeated AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his championship. The tour marked Rhodes return to Japan for the first time since 2019 when he appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Perhaps the most special moment of the tour, however, came when Rhodes was gifted a very sentimental sparkly robe with his father’s name inscribed on the back.

He allowed them to dress him in it with the matching sparkly cap as the crowds chanted Dusty Rhodes’ name. It understandably made Cody emotional as he thanked the fans and did his signature kiss to the mat. Last month when Rhodes wrestled in Madison Square Garden, he was presented with the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship, holding it tall above his head and staring into the heavens.

Once Rhodes returns from Japan he will head to Cleveland, Ohio where he is set to defend the championship against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa who looks to earn his first singles title in WWE. The two have had their fair share of problems over the last year but the emerging star is hoping to solidify himself as the new “Tribal Chief.” The Bloodline have taken out every ally that Rhodes has left but whenever his back is against the wall he digs deep and finds a way out. It’s doubtful that Roman Reigns will take kindly to Sikoa’s ongoing disrespect that extends to the rest of the group as well. SummerSlam weekend begins just one week from today when SmackDown heads to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for the go-home show to the biggest event of the summer.

Alongside Rhodes defending his championship, there are a number of other WWE title matches part of the show including Liv Morgan going up against Rhea Ripley who wants to win back what she never lost. Morgan isn’t scared of the challenge, however, welcoming it so she can say that she finally beat Ripley. Their storyline is one of the biggest in WWE aside from Drew McIntyre finally facing off against CM Punk. “The Scottish Warrior” and “The Best in the World” have been going at it for months now, taking shots — verbally and physically — at one another. The mega SummerSlam match will be Punk’s first match back since suffering an injury back in January.

