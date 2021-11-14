AEW Full Gear: CM Punk Beats Eddie Kingston in a Bloody Fight

CM Punk left AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view victorious on Saturday night, defeating Eddie Kingston in a hyper-violent grudge match. Right before the bell rang, Kingston seemingly knocked Punk out cold with a spinning back elbow. From that point on the pair brutalized each other, with Punk getting busted open and bleeding profusely from the forehead.

Punk finally managed to put Kingston away by ducking the spinning elbow when the latter attempted it late in the match, then piled on with elbow and knee strikes. He then nailed his second Go To Sleep of the night for the win. He then attempted to shake Kingston’s hand after the match, but Kingston simply left the ring.

Check out the full results from Full Gear below!

(Buy-In) Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida def. Jamie Hayter & Nyla Rose

MJF def. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers def. FTR

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express def. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere)

Cody Rhodes & PAC def. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker def. Tay Conti

The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year & American Top Team (Minneapolis Street Fight

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

