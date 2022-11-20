Watch The Elite Make Their Grand AEW Returns at Full Gear

The Elite would have their celebration cut short after winning the AEW World Trios Championships at All Out, as they were suspended along with CM Punk and Ace Steel after a brawl occurred backstage during the media scrum. Over the past two weeks though fans have seen several videos teasing their return, and they would make that grand return at tonight's AEW Full Gear. The entrance was just as epic as you probably expected, and you can watch the full thing in the video below.

After Death Triangle made their entrance, the lights went out and a cryptic message played on the screen, ending in we will carry on, carry on. Then the lights went out and Kansas' Carry On My Wayward Son started playing, and The Elite were finally back in action. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks looked thrilled to be back and they had a big moment in the ring as the song played.

The Elite have been off AEW TV since the brawl with CM Punk, and while they have made appearances other places, they've stayed quiet on everything that's been going on behind the scenes. So has CM Punk, though he recently addressed some of the rumors in a jovial way as part of his recent commentary as part of CFFC. Ace Steel was let go from the company.

You can watch the full entrance in the video below, and you can find the full updated card below.

Pre-Show: Eliminator Tournament – Ricky Starks def. Brian Cage

Pre-Show: Eddie Kingston def. Jun Akiyama

Pre-Show: Orange Cassidy (C), Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen def. The Factory

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs MJF

Interim AEW Women's Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Jamie Hayter

TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (C) vs Samoa Joe vs Powerhouse Hobbs

TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (C) vs Nyla Rose

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (C) vs Swerve In Our Glory

ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (C) vs Bryan Danielson vs Sammy Guevara vs Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs The Elite

Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs Brian Cage or Ricky Starks

Saraya vs Dr. Britt Baker, DMD

Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy def. Luchasaurus

Sting and Darby Allin vs Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

