AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semifinals Now Set

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite had to hit the reset button for the Title scene after the chaotic aftermath of All Out, and that started with the announcement of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. The tournament consists of all former AEW Champions, and they will hope to survive the gauntlet to become the new AEW World Champion. Tonight on Rampage the next match in that tournament took place between Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, and though Allin left it all on the line, it was Guevara (with the help of Tay Melo) who would walk away with the final spot in the semifinals.

Melo would distract Allin as he was perched on the top rope, and it worked, as Guevara then hit Allin with a low blow and then powerbombed him on his own skateboard. Guevara now moves on to the semifinals of the tournament, where he will face Jon Moxley on next week's Dynamite.

The semifinals will also feature a match between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson, and that episode will also take place during Dynamite. Whoever walks away the winners of those two matches will go on to face each other at AEW Grand Slam, which takes place on September 21st at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the winner of that final match will be the new AEW World Champion.

It's been a surreal week in AEW, and it all started in the media scrum after All Out, where CM Punk had some comments regarding Colt Cabana and AEW's EVPs, which consist of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. After those comments, there was some sort of brawl backstage in Punk's locker room, and while there are varying accounts of what exactly happened, it seems everyone can agree that punches were thrown and it was a mess.

That led to Tony Khan announcing that the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championships had all been vacated, and they held a match for the Trios Titles that night and then announced the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Tournament that night as well. Death Triangle would go on to win the Trios Titles, and now we are one step closer to having a new AEW World Champion.

