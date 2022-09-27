AEW Responds to Hurricane Ian Ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Monday night with the announcement that attendance is voluntary for wrestlers for this week's AEW Dynamite if they or their families are affected by Hurricane Ian. As of this writing, the storm has already reached Category 3 and is expected to hit the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. This week's episode of Dynamite takes place up in Philadelphia, but plenty of wrestlers live in Florida and will likely be affected by the storm.

"For everyone in @AEW, in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it's voluntary to come to tv this week. Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home, & we hope to see you all next week," Khan wrote. He also had a message for the critics wondering why the message was posted to social media — "Literally the 1st line says 'in case you missed our email' yet I'm getting asked why I'd tweet this instead of sending an email. 'In case you missed our email' means we sent one. I still got questions after the email, so clearly people had missed it, so I followed up with a tweet."

So far, the card for this week's show includes an AEW World Championship Eliminator match between Jon Moxley and New Japan's Juice Robinson and an ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Bandido. Khan explained that Robinson is one of the very few people who have a pinfall win over Moxley from his time in New Japan while Bandido never got a rematch for the ROH title after the unification match with Jonathan Gresham took place at Supercard of Honor back in April. Jericho just won the title, which he has dubbed "The Ocho" as it's his eighth world championship, at Grand Slam last week by defeating Claudio Castagnoli.

Promos from Saraya, who made her surprise debut last week, and MJF were also planned. Stay tuned for any updates on the card as they become available. AEW will return to pay-per-view on Nov. 19 in Newark, New Jersey with the Full Gear event.