AEW Star Injured, May Need Surgery

AEW star Bandido was on the losing end of this week's AEW Rampage main event and seems to have suffered a broken wrist in the process. The masked luchador took on Konosuke Takeshita (flanked by Don Callis) in a losing effort and took to Facebook over the weekend to reveal the x-rays doctors had done on his wrist. He wrote (translated from Spanish) that the initial diagnosis is that he'll need to undergo surgery, but that he plans to get a second opinion this coming week. The 28-year-old former ROH World Champion has officially been under AEW contract since last November, though he's mostly been featured in six-man tag matches since failing to beat Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship back in April.

"This is cracked! At the AEW Rampage event against Takeshita I broke my wrist and the first diagnosis has been that it is a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury and I need surgery as soon as possible," Bandido wrote (translated from Spanish) On Monday I will go for the second and final opinion as soon as I have to cancel my closest commitments! an apology to all the fans."

Esto se quebró! En el evento de AEW rampage contra Takeshita se rompió mi muñeca y el primer diagnostico ha sido que es... Posted by Iban Dido Gutierrez on Saturday, June 17, 2023

On the subject of AEW's roster, Tony Khan finally confirmed this past week that there won't be a "hard" brand split between AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision going forward. Certain wrestlers like Wardlow, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale were the first to pull double duty this week when Collision premiered.

"I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows, but I haven't drawn any hard lines or locked us into any kind of split of a roster," Khan said on Rasslin'. "I think people are gonna be featured on certain shows, but I also think that gives us a great opportunity to showcase certain wrestlers on both Dynamite and Collision at certain times and certain stories that can cross the shows. I think the champions of AEW will be the champions on every show, and frankly, every promotion in the world. We're not shy about the AEW wrestlers going out and taking on the top stars, top competition from other companies."

"The roster we have is so strong, I believe we have so many great wrestlers, it's impossible to showcase them all in three hours of television," he added. "Now, it's a much better opportunity with five hours of television. Across five hours of television, we can really utilize the roster much more frequently and utilize our great wrestlers more than they've ever been used before, so I'm very excited."