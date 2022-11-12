AEW's Tony Khan Confirms Bandido is All Elite

AEW is currently holding its AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, and on Rampage, it was Bandido and RUSH battling for the opportunity to move to the next round. Bandido would ultimately get the win, but that wasn't the only news AEW had in store regarding Bandido, as Tony Schiavone would also say on commentary that Bandido was an official part of the roster. Tony Khan would later confirm the news on Twitter, giving Bandido an official All Elite graphic and welcome to the company. You can check out the full post below.

On Twitter Khan wrote "Congratulations @bandidowrestler! What a huge win moments ago on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama tonight!! Now it's official: Bandido is ALL ELITE! See you in Bridgeport at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork!"

Congratulations @bandidowrestler! What a huge win moments ago on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama tonight!!



Now it's official: Bandido is ALL ELITE!



See you in Bridgeport at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1VfAOrWJkC — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 12, 2022

Bandido actually made his AEW debut in September, where he would take on Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. While he would lose that match, the match itself was well received and it seemed like a sure thing that Bandido would end up joining AEW in some way. It also made sense within the current storyline, as Jericho has made it his goal to become the ultimate ROH World Champion by beating as many former Champions as possible.

Aside from his days as part of ROH, Bandido has worked for PWG, CMLL, AAA, MLW, and The Crash, and he also worked with Tony Khan as part of ROH Supercard of Honor, which occurred after Khan had purchased the promotion.

Next up for Bandido will be the next round of the Eliminator Tournament, which will happen on next week's Rampage and will have Bandido facing Ethan Page, who beat Eddie Kingston. The other part of the bracket is still to be decided, as Brian Cage defeated Dante Martin on Friday, but Ricky Starks vs Lance Archer had to be delayed until next week.

Those who make it to the next round will battle in the finals at Full Gear, and whoever wins that will then get their shot at the AEW World Championship at December's Winter Is Coming event on Dynamite, where they will take on Jon Moxley or MJF, who will fight for the Championship at Full Gear.

H/T Fightful