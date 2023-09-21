AEW: Injury Updates on Jon Moxley and Adam Cole Following AEW Grand Slam

Jon Moxley and Adam Cole both left AEW Grand Slam on Wednesday night with injuries. Moxley saw his AEW International Championship reign come to a sudden end midway through the show after Rey Fenix hit him with back-to-bac Fire Thunder Drivers. He was able to leave the ring under his own power, but fans immediately knew something was wrong when medical trainers rushed over to him after the pinfall. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported he was diagnosed with a minor concussion.

The speculation surrounding the match is that Moxley called an audible to have Fenix win the match after he was injured. There's still some debate over whether or not the injury was a result of him landing on his head after taking the first piledriver or if it was earlier in the match when Mox tried to catch him on a dive.

It wasn't the Fire Thunder driver. Mox was hurt in the first minute of the match catching Fenix on the outside dive.



Now go watch the finish again. You can tell Mox was trying his best to get through. He just didn't have the reaction time to kick out. pic.twitter.com/x0FEOrVszZ — cozy superkick ♻️ (@cozysuperkick) September 21, 2023

The slo-mo of that Moxley/Fenix finish looks like Mox may have hit his head on the way down. Hope he’s alright. pic.twitter.com/UmjFvOzlgW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 21, 2023

As for Adam Cole, the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion rushed down to the ring during the main event to help MJF in his world title bout with Samoa Joe. Cole was noticeably limping after jumping off the entrance ramp and, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, had to be taken to the hospital and leave on crutches after the show. There's no word yet on the severity of his injury, but he and Friedman are currently booked to defend their tag titles at WrestleDream on Oct. 1.

Adam Cole landed awkwardly and came up limping 😬 pic.twitter.com/rwIfuENcEA — BATTLE (@battleonair) September 21, 2023

