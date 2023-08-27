AEW All In: MJF & Adam Cole Win the ROH World Tag Team Championships

MJF and Adam Cole are officially tag team champs as the pair defeated Aussie Open at AEW's All In on Sunday to become the ROH World Tag Team Champions. The pair originally joined forces in the Blind AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament earlier this summer and made it all the way to the finals before coming up short in a title bout against FTR. However, the friendship between the pair managed to endure even after the loss, prompting Cole to push for the pair to go for the ROH tag titles instead. The two will still clash in the All In main event for Friedman's AEW World Championship, but there were no signs of tension between the pair throughout the tag match.

Despite breaking numerous records during his initial run with Ring of Honor, Cole can finally call himself a triple crown champion as the ROH tag titles eluded him throughout his years with the promotion. The win also gives Friedman his first tag title reign since joining AEW.

AEW All In 2023 Card

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open

MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open (Zero Hour) FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Hook

Jack Perry (c) vs. Hook AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Adam Cole

MJF vs. Adam Cole AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

FTR vs. The Young Bucks AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage (Coffin Match)

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz (Stadium Stampede)

AEW All Out Card 2023 (So Far)

AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin

Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

MJF on Fan Tribalism Between AEW and WWE

Friedman was a guest on a Town Hall special episode of Busted Open Radio this week and discussed the concept of tribalism between AEW and WWE fans.

"There's this weird thing going on now in professional wrestling where I'll see fans online, the way they communicate with each other, it's like all-out war," Friedman said. "Just so you guys know, that's not what's going on with the wrestlers. We're all rooting each other on because realistically, the better the two companies are doing, the more money we're gonna make. So like, stop arguing. We're all freaking having a blast.

"I'm watching LA Knight and Cody Rhodes every week, and I'm having a blast, just like I know everybody else is having a blast, just like I know that there are fans out there watching Better Than You Bay-Bay having a blast every single week," he added. "There's so much great professional wrestling going on, and there's more than enough room for it, clearly. Because AEW is about to have the biggest crowd, this is not hyperbole... the biggest crowd ever in the history of the sport, and I'm headlining it. When I think about that, it's so insane to me."