MJF Retains the AEW World Championship in the All In 2023 Main Event

MJF is still the AEW World Champion, and against all odds he's still friends with Adam Cole!

MJF successfully retained his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole in the main event of AEW's All In pay-per-view on Sunday. The match originally ended in a draw when both men clotheslined each other and pinned each other simultaneously. In a call-back to their original eliminator match, Cole asked Max for five more minutes to determine a winner. Max once again declined, only this time he said they'd keep going until there was a winner.

Cole visually had the win when Roderick Strong arrived and nailed Friedman with a low blow, followed by Cole hitting a Panama Sunrise and a Boom knee. But the referee was knocked out by the time he tried to count the pinfall Friedman was able to kick out. Strong then passed Cole the AEW World Championship, but Cole rejected smacking Max with it and told Strong to leave. Cole threw the title away and told Strong to leave, giving Friedman the opening to roll him up with a small package for the win.

Are MJF and Adam Cole Still Friends?

Despite more melodrama between the two after the match, Cole and Friedman wound up hugging to close out the show. Against all odds, it looks like their friendship will live on.

Friedman and Cole originally joined forces when they were announced for the Blind AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament earlier this summer. The two went on to win the tournament and earn a shot at FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championships, only to come up short. However, the friendship between the pair managed to endure even after the loss, prompting Cole to push for the pair to go for the ROH tag titles instead. The two won those titles during the All In Zero Hour kickoff show from Aussie Open.

Thanks to an assist from William Regal, MJF first won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2019 by beating Jon Moxley. Sunday marked his sixth defense, having previously beaten Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Ethan Page.

AEW All In 2023 Results