AEW Reaction to CM Punk's Instagram Post Revealed

CM Punk has the wrestling world talking once again. This past Thursday, the Second City Saint took to his Instagram Story to respond to recent claims about his AEW All Out match with Jon Moxley. While the post was only live for a matter of minutes, screenshots circulated on social media shortly after. Punk revealed that he was not cleared to wrestle when he faced then-Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on the August 24th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite and blasted his former rival by claiming that Mox was "refusing to lose" to him. He ended the post by calling out Chris Jericho and the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, labelling both as liars in relation to various comments and reports made by both men since September 2022.

Following the post, Fightful Select report that Punk and Moxley "have heat" with each other. Moxley helped lead a locker room meeting alongside Jericho and Bryan Danielson in the weeks following Punk's AEW All Out press conference rant. While it's clear that Punk and Jericho have issues, there has been no word regarding any beef between Punk and Danielson. The report adds that if it ever came down to a Punk or Moxley situation in AEW, the company would ultimately side with the latter.

Punk is reportedly "very aware" of his unpopularity within AEW at the moment. While some bad blood has "died down" since September 2022, there is "plenty that still remains."

Fightful continues that Punk has had contact with AEW, with some sources close to Punk claiming that he and AEW President Tony Khan have "spoken or had a couple of meetings." The two sides were scheduled to meet in mid-February but that was ultimately delayed, likely due to Jerry Jarrett's funeral.

While Punk's future remains up in the air, one source claimed that Punk "was willing to apologize" for the press conference portion of the AEW All Out controversy. Fightful specifies that there is "a lot of context absent from this claim." Despite this, AEW sources have "lost confidence" that Punk would be back in the company following his Instagram post.

The clock is ticking on Punk's wrestling future. The former AEW World Champion tore his triceps during his AEW All Out match in September. The injury had a recovery timetable of eight months, which would mean Punk would be available to return to television in a matter of weeks.

