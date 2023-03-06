AEW Revolution Fans Are Still Queasy After Adam Page and Jon Moxley's Texas Death Match

AEW Revolution featured the highly anticipated Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page, and the resulting violence and blood was taken such a level that some fans are definitely feeling queasy after everything that went down! Moxley's involvement in death matches like these have become a major staple of his work through All Elite Wrestling and many other promotions he's currently working through, so it's become a joke among fans to guess how long it would take before Moxley began bleeding. With all sorts of weapons available here at this event, that limit was hit particularly quickly.

It was a bloody and hard fought battle that ultimately ended with Page taking the victory by submission (technically by hanging), and the amount of blood shed during the event only paled in comparison to how brutal some of the moves got. It led to quite a slate of different reactions from fans watching, but the consensus for many was that the two of them put on one of the best death matches yet.

Read on to see what AEW Revolution fans are saying about the Texas Death Match between Adam Page and Jon Moxley, and let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything AEW in the comments!