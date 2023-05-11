AEW: Jon Moxley Teases More Chapters in Kenny Omega Feud

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega is arguably the rivalry that built AEW. The young promotion's first show, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, went off the air with Moxley battering Omega, hitting the Best Bout Machine with a Paradigm Shift on a stack of giant poker chips. The bad blood between the two continued throughout the year, with Moxley once again targeting Omega during the debut edition of AEW Dynamite. This culminated in a Lights Out match at AEW Full Gear 2019, which Moxley technically won, but the unsanctioned stipulation ruled that the history books would not remember it. Their rivalry was rekindled the following year when Omega dethroned Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming and then defeated him once more at AEW Revolution in March 2021.

Their fourth singles bout came this past Wednesday at AEW Dynamite, which saw Moxley get the win over Omega thanks to interference from Don Callis. Considering the asterisk on this victory, Moxley has emphasized that he does not see this feud going anywhere.

"It's not going to end here," Moxley told SI. "This was only the beginning. We're bringing our A-game. We're competitive with each other, and we're competitive with the rest of the wrestling industry. There's a lot on the line, so no one is taking a step backward. We're showing why we're the superior group."

Moxley vs. Omega is just a small piece of the larger rivalry that is the Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite. These two super factions have been going to war with one another for months now but have yet to collectively meet in one big match.

"This rivalry between us is the cutting edge of the business," Moxley continued. "You might be more into something else, but look at who is involved here. Kenny Omega may be the greatest wrestler that ever lived. Bryan Danielson may be the greatest wrestler that ever lived. Claudio Castagnoli may be the most absolute alien pretending to be a human Superman f--king freak wrestler to ever live. The Young Bucks may be the greatest tag team of all time. Even if you think I f--king suck, you still have all these greats."

The BCC and The Elite seem to be building to a massive match at AEW Double or Nothing, and given the nature of how many wrestlers are involved, that match will likely be Anarchy in the Arena. Anarchy in the Arena is a spiritual successor to Stadium Stampede, the pandemic era match type that was a big hit with audiences.

AEW Double or Nothing goes down on May 28th.