Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship Match at Revolution Gets an Insane Stipulation

This week's AEW Dynamite closed out with Jon Moxley winning the six-man tag match main event only to get jumped from behind by The Good Brothers. Kenny Omega then made his way out to the ring holding up the contract for his next match — an AEW World Championship rematch with Moxley at the March 7 Revolution pay-per-view. Omega, fed up with his feud with Moxley and Jon's threats about putting people in the ground and breaking Omega's neck, decided the only stipulation that fit was something extreme. He announced their title bout would be an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmathch.

Moxley responded to the news by headbutting Omega, so the heels decided to beat him down to close out the episode.

EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH! pic.twitter.com/V3rMsCEPMs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2021

