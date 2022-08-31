AEW Dynamite Preview: Jon Moxley Speaks, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay Square Off

All eyes are on All Elite Wrestling's go-home edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight's final episode of Wednesday evening television before AEW All Out this Sunday is set to be a climactic one, as many are anticipating a world title match announcement following last week's shocking unification match. AEW has already confirmed that new Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak tonight, but it's unclear if that will come in an in-ring promo or in a backstage interview. Regardless of where Moxley delivers his message, fans should expect his next challenger to show face.

As for potential opponents for Mox at All Out, rumors are circulating that former champion CM Punk will step to the plate. Reports from the Wrestling Observer Radio have stated that Moxley vs. Punk is still scheduled to headline the pay-per-view, as the original plan was to have their unification match at that event. Those reports also added that its unknown if any stipulations will be added to this potential rematch.

Another segment that will set up a major All Out match comes in the AEW Trios Titles tournament semifinal bout between The Elite and United Empire. This multi-man match pits teams captained by Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay against each other, two men that have no love lost between them. While they've only crossed paths inside the squared circle on two occasions, Omega and Ospreay have had one of the most heated online feuds for the past three years. This trios contest is not the highly-anticipated singles match that fans have clamored for, but it should give a teaser trailer of what's to come when The Cleaner and The Kingpin inevitably square off one-on-one. The winning team will advance to All Out, where they will battle either Best Friends or The Dark Order in the tournament finals.

Beyond trios action, Bryan Danielson will face Jake Hager in singles action. This is Danielson's latest match against a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, as he recently wrapped a series of matches against Daniel Garcia and will face Chris Jericho himself this Sunday. Fans will also get a preview of Sunday's Interim AEW Women's World Title bout, as Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida team to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter in a tag match. Those four women will face each other to crown an Interim AEW Women's Champion on Sunday.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for coverage of tonight's AEW Dynamite.