Kenny Omega Confirms New AEW: Fight Forever Content Coming Soon

Kenny Omega discussed AEW: Fight Forever's release in a new interview with Uproxx, confirming the recent rumors of a Stadium Stampede battle royale mode as well as ample post-launch content. The first round of DLC for the game comes with the title's "Elite Edition" and features six additional wrestlers, including the current AEW World Tag Team Champions Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. The game released on all current generation consoles — PlayStations 4 & 5, Xbox Series X/S and One and Nintendo Switch — as well as Microsoft Windows last week.

"I think that if [the game] can stand apart as something different, but something special and something that people enjoy and that is fun, then it's kind of mission successful," Omega said. "We had to build something new from the ground up and it was very hard to get everything that we wanted. You can only get what's possible and what time and budget allow for."

"There is always going to be additions to this game. You haven't seen anything yet. You've seen a little bit, but you haven't seen a lot of things that I'm very excited for," he continued. "There's something in particular coming up that, it's sort of been leaked a little bit, so the Stadium Stampede mode I'm very excited for and I think people are going to have a lot of fun. It's something so incredibly unique and I think it's going to be great. The roster, we're going to add bodies to the roster as well. Custom parts for create a wrestler, all that stuff. I can't wait to share more announcements with people and to see more of the roster, more match types and see the videos turn up online for how people are enjoying it."

Omega also teased the inclusion of Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars in the future. There's no mention of Tony Khan's other promotion in the game at launch and a crossover with NJPW could help fans recreate matches from the Forbidden Door crossover pay-per-views.

Kenny Omega on Post-Launch Patches for Fight Forever

"As someone who plays a ton of fighting games and FPS, I'll always encourage fixes and rebalancing when situations like these turn up. There will be continued support for the game so all this feedback and suggestions are great! Thank you!" Omega wrote on Twitter this past weekend when asked about post-launch support to fix any bugs or glitches in the game.

As for his in-ring work, Omega recently dropped the IWGP United States Championship to Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door. He'll return to action tonight on Dynamite against The Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta.

