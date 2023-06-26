Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Injury Updates Following AEW Forbidden Door 2023

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay delivered another Match of the Year contender at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday night, with Ospreay winning back the IWGP United States Championship. Both men left the match incredibly bloody and Omega had to be helped to the back after the match, leading to concern that he might have been injured during the fight. But while Tony Khan noted both men were "beat up" after the fact, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is now reporting that both men walked away relatively unscathed.

"...We were told that both competitors emerged relatively unscathed. In fact, Kenny Omega told several people he was fine after the match ended," Sapp wrote before noting both men received a standing ovation after returning backstage.

"I lost and Will was the better man tonight. The US belt is in good hands. Keep Don (Callis) away from it," Omega tweeted last night after the match.

"Kenny Omega is once in a lifetime," Ospreay wrote this morning. "There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has. Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life. While everyone can say they're 'all elite' You can say you're above elite."

The same cannot be said for Bryan Danielson, who suffered a fracture in his right forearm with about 10 minutes left to go in his main event match with Kazuchika Okada. "The American Dragon" was still able to win via a modified LeBell Lock and will be out of action for six-to-eight weeks.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results