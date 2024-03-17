AEW's Kenny Omega Praises John Cena for Charity Work and Contributions to Wrestling: I Think He's Incredible"

Kenny Omega and John Cena may very well be a dream match that never was as Cena winds down his career, but Omega has a lot of praise for the 13-time WWE Champion. On his recent Twitch stream, Omega discussed Cena's philanthropy and how his respect for the mega Hollywood star transcends the Hall of Fame worthy career he has in-ring. He notes that what Cena has done for Make A Wish and so many other programs is a great example for what a face of a company should be.

"No, I have not [met Cena], but I think he's great. Great professional wrestler," Omega stated on his Twitch channel. "He's done an incredible amount for the business, I don't think anyone will be able to match anytime soon. The reason why is because Cena wasn't doing anything for the sake of an accomplishment or trophy or recognition. People went out of their way after the fact to say, 'look at all this stuff John is doing in his off time.' Maybe he even laughs at it himself, but for the amount of effort he has put in to make people's lives better, whether it be Make A Wish, fans at the arenas, or autograph signings, it's a great example for what the face of a company should be or for the face of the industry. I'm a very big proponent of John Cena. I think he's incredible."

In recent years, Cena has begun winding down his WWE career as he shifts more towards Hollywood films and projects such as The Suicide Squad, Argylle, Peacemaker, and most recently, Ricky Stanicky. The last time Cena had a semi full-time WWE career was back in 2018. He has returned for some short month long stints here and there, continuing to wrestle at least once a year. In 2023 he wrestled eight total matches, all the way from WrestleMania 39 against former United States Champion Austin Theory to teaming with LA Knight at WWE Fastlane against The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. His last match was a singles match against Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel which he lost.

Omega is currently sidelined from a severe case of diverticulitis that, according to Omega, could have killed him. As Omega explains it, he was 24 hours away from getting a severe blood infection. He hasn't wrestled since December on their last Canada tour when he wrestled fellow Canadian-born Ethan Page. While in recovery, he's started a Twitch channel to chat with fans and play video games like Street Fighter, something he's become known for. Though he's unsure when exactly he will be cleared to wrestle again, he has stated that the recent AEW signings like Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada -- two of Omega's greatest rivals -- it is now his job to be the "gatekeeper."

H/T: Fightful