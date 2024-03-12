Ricky Stanicky Director Peter Farrelly Reveals There Are More John Cena Parodies Cut

The most talked-about part of Ricky Stanicky, the new comedy from There's Something About Mary's Peter Farrelly, was probably John Cena's musical comedy. The wrestler-turned-actor belted out some songs in the movie, twisting them to the theme of masturbation, and as you can imagine from just that phrase alone, it was...memorable. Cena jokingly called the role "wall to wall jizz jams" during the press junket. According to Farrelly, though, they had to dial back that particular running gag, because test audiences eventually got tired of it.

Speaking with ComicBook.com about the project, Farrelly said that the jokes started to wear thin after a while, and so there are a couple of Cena's gag songs on the cutting room floor. It sounds like Farrelly himself agrees it's for the better.

"There were two others, but honestly, when we tested it, we just felt like, 'Okay, you're wearing out your welcome. We get it now,'" Farrelly explained. "There were too many. So we cut the two that were the least funny, but there were two other ones."

In Ricky Stanicky, when three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this 'friend,' Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator "Rock Hard" Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they'd never invented Ricky in the first place.

Ricky Stanicky premiered globally on Prime Video March 7, 2024.